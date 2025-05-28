ppcoin

Project PlutusPPCOIN

Live Project Plutus price updates and the latest Project Plutus news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00937

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Project Plutus price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $198.51K. The table above accurately updates our PPCOIN price in real time. The price of PPCOIN is down -5.55% since last hour, down -16.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.37M. PPCOIN has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PPCOIN.

Project Plutus Stats

What is the market cap of Project Plutus?

The current market cap of Project Plutus is $9.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Project Plutus?

Currently, 21.18M of PPCOIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $198.51K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.56%.

What is the current price of Project Plutus?

The price of 1 Project Plutus currently costs $0.009.

How many Project Plutus are there?

The current circulating supply of Project Plutus is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PPCOIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Project Plutus?

Project Plutus (PPCOIN) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.84M

-16.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 198.51K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Project Plutus news