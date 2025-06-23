$0.000771 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.0006 24h high $0.0008

The live PPKAS price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.19K. The table above accurately updates our PPKAS price in real time. The price of PPKAS is up 1.25% since last hour, up 27.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 7.71M. PPKAS has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PPKAS .