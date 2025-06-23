ppkas

$0.000771

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0008

VS
USD
BTC

The live PPKAS price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.19K. The table above accurately updates our PPKAS price in real time. The price of PPKAS is up 1.25% since last hour, up 27.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. PPKAS has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PPKAS.

PPKAS Stats

What is the market cap of PPKAS?

The current market cap of PPKAS is $7.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PPKAS?

Currently, 153.26M of PPKAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.98%.

What is the current price of PPKAS?

The price of 1 PPKAS currently costs $0.0008.

How many PPKAS are there?

The current circulating supply of PPKAS is 10.00B. This is the total amount of PPKAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PPKAS?

PPKAS (PPKAS) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.71M

27.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 118.19K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

