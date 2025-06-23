PPKASPPKAS
Live PPKAS price updates and the latest PPKAS news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000771
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0006
24h high
$0.0008
The live PPKAS price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $118.19K. The table above accurately updates our PPKAS price in real time. The price of PPKAS is up 1.25% since last hour, up 27.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. PPKAS has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PPKAS.
PPKAS Stats
What is the market cap of PPKAS?
The current market cap of PPKAS is $7.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of PPKAS?
Currently, 153.26M of PPKAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $118.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 27.98%.
What is the current price of PPKAS?
The price of 1 PPKAS currently costs $0.0008.
How many PPKAS are there?
The current circulating supply of PPKAS is 10.00B. This is the total amount of PPKAS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of PPKAS?
PPKAS (PPKAS) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.71M
27.98 %
#1733
$ 118.19K
10,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.