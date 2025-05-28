prawn

Pepe the King PrawnPRAWN

Live Pepe the King Prawn price updates and the latest Pepe the King Prawn news.

$0.0121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live Pepe the King Prawn price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.94M. The table above accurately updates our PRAWN price in real time. The price of PRAWN is down -0.94% since last hour, down -20.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.15M. PRAWN has a circulating supply of 999.97M coins and a max supply of 999.97M PRAWN.

Pepe the King Prawn Stats

What is the market cap of Pepe the King Prawn?

The current market cap of Pepe the King Prawn is $12.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pepe the King Prawn?

Currently, 571.75M of PRAWN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -20.51%.

What is the current price of Pepe the King Prawn?

The price of 1 Pepe the King Prawn currently costs $0.01.

How many Pepe the King Prawn are there?

The current circulating supply of Pepe the King Prawn is 999.97M. This is the total amount of PRAWN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pepe the King Prawn?

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.21M

-20.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 6.94M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

