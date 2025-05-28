prcl

$0.112

The live Parcl price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $14.11M. The table above accurately updates our PRCL price in real time. The price of PRCL is down -0.44% since last hour, down -1.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.29M. PRCL has a circulating supply of 351.20M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PRCL.

Parcl Stats

What is the market cap of Parcl?

The current market cap of Parcl is $39.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Parcl?

Currently, 125.68M of PRCL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $14.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.11%.

What is the current price of Parcl?

The price of 1 Parcl currently costs $0.11.

How many Parcl are there?

The current circulating supply of Parcl is 351.20M. This is the total amount of PRCL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Parcl?

Parcl (PRCL) currently ranks 830 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 39.45M

-1.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#830

24H Volume

$ 14.11M

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

