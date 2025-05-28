prime

$3.25

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.17

24h high

$3.45

The live Echelon Prime price today is $3.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.32M. The table above accurately updates our PRIME price in real time. The price of PRIME is down -1.59% since last hour, down -1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $361.11M. PRIME has a circulating supply of 59.60M coins and a max supply of 111.11M PRIME.

What is the market cap of Echelon Prime?

The current market cap of Echelon Prime is $193.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Echelon Prime?

Currently, 1.94M of PRIME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.32M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.10%.

What is the current price of Echelon Prime?

The price of 1 Echelon Prime currently costs $3.25.

How many Echelon Prime are there?

The current circulating supply of Echelon Prime is 59.60M. This is the total amount of PRIME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Echelon Prime?

Echelon Prime (PRIME) currently ranks 318 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 193.64M

-1.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#318

24H Volume

$ 6.32M

Circulating Supply

60,000,000

