The live Prism price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.05M. The table above accurately updates our PRISM price in real time. The price of PRISM is up 7.87% since last hour, up 79.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.39M. PRISM has a circulating supply of 1.83B coins and a max supply of 1.91B PRISM.

Prism Stats

What is the market cap of Prism?

The current market cap of Prism is $11.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Prism?

Currently, 175.95M of PRISM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 79.36%.

What is the current price of Prism?

The price of 1 Prism currently costs $0.006.

How many Prism are there?

The current circulating supply of Prism is 1.83B. This is the total amount of PRISM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Prism?

Prism (PRISM) currently ranks 1718 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.66M

79.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1718

24H Volume

$ 1.05M

Circulating Supply

1,800,000,000

