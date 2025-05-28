pro

PropyPRO

Live Propy price updates and the latest Propy news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1.12

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.08

24h high

$1.19

VS
USD
BTC

The live Propy price today is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.05M. The table above accurately updates our PRO price in real time. The price of PRO is up 0.46% since last hour, up 2.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.00M. PRO has a circulating supply of 57.90M coins and a max supply of 100.00M PRO.

Propy Stats

What is the market cap of Propy?

The current market cap of Propy is $64.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Propy?

Currently, 8.08M of PRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.93%.

What is the current price of Propy?

The price of 1 Propy currently costs $1.12.

How many Propy are there?

The current circulating supply of Propy is 57.90M. This is the total amount of PRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Propy?

Propy (PRO) currently ranks 640 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 64.79M

2.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#640

24H Volume

$ 9.05M

Circulating Supply

58,000,000

latest Propy news