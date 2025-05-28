prob

ProbitPROB

Live Probit price updates and the latest Probit news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0969

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.1

VS
USD
BTC

The live Probit price today is $0.1 with a 24-hour trading volume of $113.62K. The table above accurately updates our PROB price in real time. The price of PROB is down -0.04% since last hour, up 3.80% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.41M. PROB has a circulating supply of 27.63M coins and a max supply of 190.00M PROB.

Probit Stats

What is the market cap of Probit?

The current market cap of Probit is $2.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Probit?

Currently, 1.17M of PROB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $113.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.80%.

What is the current price of Probit?

The price of 1 Probit currently costs $0.1.

How many Probit are there?

The current circulating supply of Probit is 27.63M. This is the total amount of PROB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Probit?

Probit (PROB) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 2.68M

3.80 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 113.62K

Circulating Supply

28,000,000

latest Probit news