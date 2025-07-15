project89

$0.00943

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live Project89 price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $695.77K. The table above accurately updates our PROJECT89 price in real time. The price of PROJECT89 is up 8.86% since last hour, up 41.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.43M. PROJECT89 has a circulating supply of 999.88M coins and a max supply of 999.88M PROJECT89.

Project89 Stats

What is the market cap of Project89?

The current market cap of Project89 is $9.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Project89?

Currently, 73.81M of PROJECT89 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $695.77K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.39%.

What is the current price of Project89?

The price of 1 Project89 currently costs $0.009.

How many Project89 are there?

The current circulating supply of Project89 is 999.88M. This is the total amount of PROJECT89 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Project89?

Project89 (PROJECT89) currently ranks 1725 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.57M

41.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1725

24H Volume

$ 695.77K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

