prom

PromPROM

Live Prom price updates and the latest Prom news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$5.4

$0

(0%)

24h low

$5.32

24h high

$5.45

VS
USD
BTC

The live Prom price today is $5.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.15M. The table above accurately updates our PROM price in real time. The price of PROM is down -0.06% since last hour, down -1.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $103.95M. PROM has a circulating supply of 18.25M coins and a max supply of 19.25M PROM.

Prom Stats

What is the market cap of Prom?

The current market cap of Prom is $98.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Prom?

Currently, 584.19K of PROM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.02%.

What is the current price of Prom?

The price of 1 Prom currently costs $5.40.

How many Prom are there?

The current circulating supply of Prom is 18.25M. This is the total amount of PROM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Prom?

Prom (PROM) currently ranks 506 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 98.46M

-1.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#506

24H Volume

$ 3.15M

Circulating Supply

18,000,000

latest Prom news