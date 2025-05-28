WayfinderPROMPT
The live Wayfinder price today is $0.22 with a 24-hour trading volume of $83.83M. The table above accurately updates our PROMPT price in real time. The price of PROMPT is up 1.57% since last hour, up 1.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $224.78M. PROMPT has a circulating supply of 223.90M coins and a max supply of 1.00B PROMPT.
Wayfinder Stats
What is the market cap of Wayfinder?
The current market cap of Wayfinder is $49.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Wayfinder?
Currently, 372.94M of PROMPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $83.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.64%.
What is the current price of Wayfinder?
The price of 1 Wayfinder currently costs $0.22.
How many Wayfinder are there?
The current circulating supply of Wayfinder is 223.90M. This is the total amount of PROMPT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Wayfinder?
Wayfinder (PROMPT) currently ranks 738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 49.32M
1.64 %
#738
$ 83.83M
220,000,000
