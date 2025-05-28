prophet

The live Prophet of Ethereum price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $359.00K. The table above accurately updates our PROPHET price in real time. The price of PROPHET is up 0.52% since last hour, down -0.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.88M. PROPHET has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PROPHET.

Prophet of Ethereum Stats

What is the market cap of Prophet of Ethereum?

The current market cap of Prophet of Ethereum is $6.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Prophet of Ethereum?

Currently, 61.04M of PROPHET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $359.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.55%.

What is the current price of Prophet of Ethereum?

The price of 1 Prophet of Ethereum currently costs $0.006.

How many Prophet of Ethereum are there?

The current circulating supply of Prophet of Ethereum is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PROPHET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Prophet of Ethereum?

Prophet of Ethereum (PROPHET) currently ranks 1709 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.32M

-0.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1709

24H Volume

$ 359.00K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

