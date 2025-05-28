props

$0.0327

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Propbase price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.94M. The table above accurately updates our PROPS price in real time. The price of PROPS is up 0.36% since last hour, down -1.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.24M. PROPS has a circulating supply of 411.68M coins and a max supply of 1.20B PROPS.

Propbase Stats

What is the market cap of Propbase?

The current market cap of Propbase is $13.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Propbase?

Currently, 89.80M of PROPS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.89%.

What is the current price of Propbase?

The price of 1 Propbase currently costs $0.03.

How many Propbase are there?

The current circulating supply of Propbase is 411.68M. This is the total amount of PROPS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Propbase?

Propbase (PROPS) currently ranks 1426 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.44M

-1.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1426

24H Volume

$ 2.94M

Circulating Supply

410,000,000

