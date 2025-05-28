psg

Paris Saint-Germain Fan TokenPSG

Live Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price updates and the latest Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2.54

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.49

24h high

$2.69

VS
USD
BTC

The live Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token price today is $2.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.11M. The table above accurately updates our PSG price in real time. The price of PSG is down -1.26% since last hour, down -5.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.52M. PSG has a circulating supply of 9.18M coins and a max supply of 19.89M PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token?

The current market cap of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is $23.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token?

Currently, 3.98M of PSG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.11M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.68%.

What is the current price of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token?

The price of 1 Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token currently costs $2.54.

How many Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is 9.18M. This is the total amount of PSG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token?

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) currently ranks 1125 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.29M

-5.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1125

24H Volume

$ 10.11M

Circulating Supply

9,200,000

latest Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token news