$0.000712
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00002
24h high
$0.0008
The live Pastel price today is $0.0007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $77.46K. The table above accurately updates our PSL price in real time. The price of PSL is up 3.53K% since last hour, up 3.48K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.40M. PSL has a circulating supply of 11.01B coins and a max supply of 16.00B PSL.
about Pastel
What is Pastel?
Pastel Stats
What is the market cap of Pastel?
The current market cap of Pastel is $10.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pastel?
Currently, 108.76M of PSL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $77.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3478.69%.
What is the current price of Pastel?
The price of 1 Pastel currently costs $0.0007.
How many Pastel are there?
The current circulating supply of Pastel is 11.01B. This is the total amount of PSL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pastel?
Pastel (PSL) currently ranks 1591 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.46M
3.48K %
#1591
$ 77.46K
11,000,000,000
