Pastel is a blockchain purpose-built for NFTs. It is built with Creators, Collectors and Developers in mind. It currently has two complementary protocols, Sense & Cascade, which provide specific functionality to add value to the platform. As Pastel is a Layer-1 blockchain it has a native token (PSL) and a wrapped Ethereum version (wPSL) which is backed 1:1 and can be convereted here. The current problems with NFTs such as high gas fees and data storage & security issues are what Pastel aim to capitalise on. Pastel is yet to go "live" but expect to launch in early 2022.