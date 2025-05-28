psp

$0.0197

The live ParaSwap price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100.39K. The table above accurately updates our PSP price in real time. The price of PSP is down -0.69% since last hour, down -2.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.40M. PSP has a circulating supply of 1.55B coins and a max supply of 1.80B PSP.

ParaSwap Stats

What is the market cap of ParaSwap?

The current market cap of ParaSwap is $30.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ParaSwap?

Currently, 5.10M of PSP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $100.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.78%.

What is the current price of ParaSwap?

The price of 1 ParaSwap currently costs $0.02.

How many ParaSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of ParaSwap is 1.55B. This is the total amount of PSP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ParaSwap?

ParaSwap (PSP) currently ranks 947 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 30.46M

-2.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#947

24H Volume

$ 100.39K

Circulating Supply

1,500,000,000

