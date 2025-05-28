pstake

$0.0567

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.07

The live pSTAKE Finance price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.23M. The table above accurately updates our PSTAKE price in real time. The price of PSTAKE is up 5.13% since last hour, up 3.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.33M. PSTAKE has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M PSTAKE.

pSTAKE Finance Stats

What is the market cap of pSTAKE Finance?

The current market cap of pSTAKE Finance is $28.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of pSTAKE Finance?

Currently, 339.47M of PSTAKE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.13%.

What is the current price of pSTAKE Finance?

The price of 1 pSTAKE Finance currently costs $0.06.

How many pSTAKE Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of pSTAKE Finance is 500.00M. This is the total amount of PSTAKE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of pSTAKE Finance?

pSTAKE Finance (PSTAKE) currently ranks 957 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.22M

3.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#957

24H Volume

$ 19.23M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

