$0.0268

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live Portal to Bitcoin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $287.21K. The table above accurately updates our PTB price in real time. The price of PTB is down -32.17% since last hour, down -32.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $140.73M. PTB has a circulating supply of 2.07B coins and a max supply of 5.26B PTB.

Portal to Bitcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Portal to Bitcoin?

The current market cap of Portal to Bitcoin is $55.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Portal to Bitcoin?

Currently, 10.73M of PTB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $287.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -32.17%.

What is the current price of Portal to Bitcoin?

The price of 1 Portal to Bitcoin currently costs $0.03.

How many Portal to Bitcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Portal to Bitcoin is 2.07B. This is the total amount of PTB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Portal to Bitcoin?

Portal to Bitcoin (PTB) currently ranks 587 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 55.42M

-32.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#587

24H Volume

$ 287.21K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000,000

