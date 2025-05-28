The Grays CurrencyPTGC
$0.000367
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0004
24h high
$0.0004
The live The Grays Currency price today is $0.0004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $60.39K. The table above accurately updates our PTGC price in real time. The price of PTGC is up 0.42% since last hour, down -7.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $107.26M. PTGC has a circulating supply of 291.88B coins and a max supply of 291.88B PTGC.
The Grays Currency Stats
What is the market cap of The Grays Currency?
The current market cap of The Grays Currency is $107.43M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of The Grays Currency?
Currently, 164.34M of PTGC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $60.39K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.59%.
What is the current price of The Grays Currency?
The price of 1 The Grays Currency currently costs $0.0004.
How many The Grays Currency are there?
The current circulating supply of The Grays Currency is 291.88B. This is the total amount of PTGC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of The Grays Currency?
The Grays Currency (PTGC) currently ranks 471 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 107.43M
-7.59 %
#471
$ 60.39K
290,000,000,000
