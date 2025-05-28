puff

$0.074

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.07

The live Puff The Dragon price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.06M. The table above accurately updates our PUFF price in real time. The price of PUFF is down -0.32% since last hour, up 1.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $65.75M. PUFF has a circulating supply of 888.89M coins and a max supply of 888.89M PUFF.

Puff The Dragon Stats

What is the market cap of Puff The Dragon?

The current market cap of Puff The Dragon is $65.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Puff The Dragon?

Currently, 54.86M of PUFF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.37%.

What is the current price of Puff The Dragon?

The price of 1 Puff The Dragon currently costs $0.07.

How many Puff The Dragon are there?

The current circulating supply of Puff The Dragon is 888.89M. This is the total amount of PUFF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Puff The Dragon?

Puff The Dragon (PUFF) currently ranks 638 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 65.75M

1.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#638

24H Volume

$ 4.06M

Circulating Supply

890,000,000

