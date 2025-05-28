pumpai

The live PUMPAI price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.39M. The table above accurately updates our PUMPAI price in real time. The price of PUMPAI is up 2.92% since last hour, up 8.18% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.15M. PUMPAI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PUMPAI.

PUMPAI Stats

What is the market cap of PUMPAI?

The current market cap of PUMPAI is $37.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PUMPAI?

Currently, 36.55M of PUMPAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.18%.

What is the current price of PUMPAI?

The price of 1 PUMPAI currently costs $0.04.

How many PUMPAI are there?

The current circulating supply of PUMPAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PUMPAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PUMPAI?

PUMPAI (PUMPAI) currently ranks 999 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.53M

8.18 %

Market Cap Rank

#999

24H Volume

$ 1.39M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

