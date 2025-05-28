pundiai

$11.59

$0

(0%)

24h low

$11.32

24h high

$12.28

The live Pundi AI price today is $11.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.79M. The table above accurately updates our PUNDIAI price in real time. The price of PUNDIAI is down -0.05% since last hour, down -5.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $96.83M. PUNDIAI has a circulating supply of 8.35M coins and a max supply of 8.35M PUNDIAI.

Pundi AI Stats

What is the market cap of Pundi AI?

The current market cap of Pundi AI is $96.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pundi AI?

Currently, 327.20K of PUNDIAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.79M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.51%.

What is the current price of Pundi AI?

The price of 1 Pundi AI currently costs $11.59.

How many Pundi AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Pundi AI is 8.35M. This is the total amount of PUNDIAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pundi AI?

Pundi AI (PUNDIAI) currently ranks 510 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 96.81M

-5.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#510

24H Volume

$ 3.79M

Circulating Supply

8,400,000

