$0.397

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.39

24h high

$0.43

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pundi X price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.93M. The table above accurately updates our PUNDIX price in real time. The price of PUNDIX is down -0.78% since last hour, down -5.51% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $102.70M. PUNDIX has a circulating supply of 258.39M coins and a max supply of 258.39M PUNDIX.

Pundi X Stats

What is the market cap of Pundi X?

The current market cap of Pundi X is $102.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pundi X?

Currently, 62.72M of PUNDIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.51%.

What is the current price of Pundi X?

The price of 1 Pundi X currently costs $0.40.

How many Pundi X are there?

The current circulating supply of Pundi X is 258.39M. This is the total amount of PUNDIX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pundi X?

Pundi X (PUNDIX) currently ranks 486 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 102.71M

-5.51 %

Market Cap Rank

#486

24H Volume

$ 24.93M

Circulating Supply

260,000,000

