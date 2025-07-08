Pepe BundlePUNDLE
Live Pepe Bundle price updates and the latest Pepe Bundle news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0085
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.009
The live Pepe Bundle price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $106.46K. The table above accurately updates our PUNDLE price in real time. The price of PUNDLE is up 6.08% since last hour, up 23.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.50M. PUNDLE has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PUNDLE.
Pepe Bundle Stats
What is the market cap of Pepe Bundle?
The current market cap of Pepe Bundle is $8.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pepe Bundle?
Currently, 12.52M of PUNDLE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $106.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.32%.
What is the current price of Pepe Bundle?
The price of 1 Pepe Bundle currently costs $0.009.
How many Pepe Bundle are there?
The current circulating supply of Pepe Bundle is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PUNDLE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pepe Bundle?
Pepe Bundle (PUNDLE) currently ranks 1691 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.64M
23.32 %
#1691
$ 106.46K
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
We believe that Exponent is best positioned to dominate the Solana yield market – the fastest-growing sector in the ecosystem – with topline liquidity increasing at an annualized rate of nearly 600%. The founding team (ex-Squads, Kamino, Solana Foundation) cares deeply about product, security, design, and user experience and understands the foundation for building a great protocol. The team’s deep ties in Solana DeFi also present a significant strategic advantage, as evidenced by Exponent PTs being onboarded as collateral on Kamino, Drift, and Loopscale before its main competitor, RateX. In this regard, we view PT integrations in money markets as the most compelling avenue for Exponent to expand its market share and own its vertical.
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/