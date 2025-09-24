puppies

I love puppiesPUPPIES

Live I love puppies price updates and the latest I love puppies news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000000252

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000002

24h high

$0.0000003

VS
USD
BTC

The live I love puppies price today is $0.0000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.15M. The table above accurately updates our PUPPIES price in real time. The price of PUPPIES is up 9.52% since last hour, up 31.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.61M. PUPPIES has a circulating supply of 42.07T coins and a max supply of 42.07T PUPPIES.

I love puppies Stats

What is the market cap of I love puppies?

The current market cap of I love puppies is $10.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of I love puppies?

Currently, 4.57T of PUPPIES were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.15M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.54%.

What is the current price of I love puppies?

The price of 1 I love puppies currently costs $0.0000003.

How many I love puppies are there?

The current circulating supply of I love puppies is 42.07T. This is the total amount of PUPPIES that is available.

What is the relative popularity of I love puppies?

I love puppies (PUPPIES) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.57M

31.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 1.15M

Circulating Supply

42,000,000,000,000

latest I love puppies news