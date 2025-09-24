MetaDAO has evolved from a fringe futarchy governance experiment to a crowdsale platform for “unruggable ICOs.” MetaDAO enables high-quality founders to raise capital by sending a credible signal to the market about enforceable tokenholder rights. MetaDAO has a real shot at realizing the Internet Capital Markets vision. The product was built from first principles and is meaningfully different from every other solution in the ICO landscape. Although there are clear execution risks, we believe META offers an attractive small-cap bet with significant upside.