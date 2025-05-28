purr

The live Purr price today is $0.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.40M. The table above accurately updates our PURR price in real time. The price of PURR is up 2.59% since last hour, down -4.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $159.98M. PURR has a circulating supply of 597.04M coins and a max supply of 597.04M PURR.

Purr Stats

What is the market cap of Purr?

The current market cap of Purr is $159.96M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Purr?

Currently, 57.46M of PURR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.40M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.24%.

What is the current price of Purr?

The price of 1 Purr currently costs $0.27.

How many Purr are there?

The current circulating supply of Purr is 597.04M. This is the total amount of PURR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Purr?

Purr (PURR) currently ranks 366 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 159.96M

-4.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#366

24H Volume

$ 15.40M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

