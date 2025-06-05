pusd

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.00

24h high

$1.00

The live Plume USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $449.73K. The table above accurately updates our PUSD price in real time. The price of PUSD is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.18M. PUSD has a circulating supply of 47.18M coins and a max supply of 47.18M PUSD.

Plume USD Stats

What is the market cap of Plume USD?

The current market cap of Plume USD is $47.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Plume USD?

Currently, 449.73K of PUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $449.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Plume USD?

The price of 1 Plume USD currently costs $1.00.

How many Plume USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Plume USD is 47.18M. This is the total amount of PUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Plume USD?

Plume USD (PUSD) currently ranks 732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 47.18M

%

Market Cap Rank

#732

24H Volume

$ 449.73K

Circulating Supply

47,000,000

