puss

PussPUSS

Live Puss price updates and the latest Puss news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0121

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Puss price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $593.33K. The table above accurately updates our PUSS price in real time. The price of PUSS is down -1.83% since last hour, down -3.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.14M. PUSS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B PUSS.

Puss Stats

What is the market cap of Puss?

The current market cap of Puss is $12.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Puss?

Currently, 48.87M of PUSS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $593.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.02%.

What is the current price of Puss?

The price of 1 Puss currently costs $0.01.

How many Puss are there?

The current circulating supply of Puss is 1.00B. This is the total amount of PUSS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Puss?

Puss (PUSS) currently ranks 1495 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.14M

-3.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1495

24H Volume

$ 593.33K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Puss news