$0.102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.10

24h high

$0.10

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gamebitcoin Power price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.24K. The table above accurately updates our PWR price in real time. The price of PWR is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $508.17M. PWR has a circulating supply of 1.09B coins and a max supply of 5.00B PWR.

Gamebitcoin Power Stats

What is the market cap of Gamebitcoin Power?

The current market cap of Gamebitcoin Power is $111.16M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gamebitcoin Power?

Currently, 494.33K of PWR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of Gamebitcoin Power?

The price of 1 Gamebitcoin Power currently costs $0.10.

How many Gamebitcoin Power are there?

The current circulating supply of Gamebitcoin Power is 1.09B. This is the total amount of PWR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gamebitcoin Power?

Gamebitcoin Power (PWR) currently ranks 459 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 111.16M

%

Market Cap Rank

#459

24H Volume

$ 50.24K

Circulating Supply

1,100,000,000

