$0.006

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Pixer Eternity price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $131.83K. The table above accurately updates our PXT price in real time. The price of PXT is down -0.00% since last hour, down -6.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $60.01M. PXT has a circulating supply of 2.15B coins and a max supply of 10.00B PXT.

Pixer Eternity Stats

What is the market cap of Pixer Eternity?

The current market cap of Pixer Eternity is $12.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Pixer Eternity?

Currently, 21.97M of PXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $131.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.56%.

What is the current price of Pixer Eternity?

The price of 1 Pixer Eternity currently costs $0.006.

How many Pixer Eternity are there?

The current circulating supply of Pixer Eternity is 2.15B. This is the total amount of PXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Pixer Eternity?

Pixer Eternity (PXT) currently ranks 1445 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.91M

-6.56 %

Market Cap Rank

#1445

24H Volume

$ 131.83K

Circulating Supply

2,200,000,000

