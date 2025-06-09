pzeth

Renzo Restaked LSTPZETH

Live Renzo Restaked LST price updates and the latest Renzo Restaked LST news.

price

$3,389.62

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3,262.40

24h high

$3,412.87

The live Renzo Restaked LST price today is $3,389.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $67.08K. The table above accurately updates our PZETH price in real time. The price of PZETH is down -0.30% since last hour, up 2.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.26M. PZETH has a circulating supply of 25.15K coins and a max supply of 25.15K PZETH.

Renzo Restaked LST Stats

What is the market cap of Renzo Restaked LST?

The current market cap of Renzo Restaked LST is $84.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Renzo Restaked LST?

Currently, 19.79 of PZETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $67.08K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.21%.

What is the current price of Renzo Restaked LST?

The price of 1 Renzo Restaked LST currently costs $3,389.62.

How many Renzo Restaked LST are there?

The current circulating supply of Renzo Restaked LST is 25.15K. This is the total amount of PZETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Renzo Restaked LST?

Renzo Restaked LST (PZETH) currently ranks 551 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 84.76M

2.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#551

24H Volume

$ 67.08K

Circulating Supply

25,000

