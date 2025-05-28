qai

QuantixAIQAI

Live QuantixAI price updates and the latest QuantixAI news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$70.66

$0

(0%)

24h low

$69.78

24h high

$76.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live QuantixAI price today is $70.66 with a 24-hour trading volume of $510.44K. The table above accurately updates our QAI price in real time. The price of QAI is down -0.17% since last hour, down -4.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $706.60M. QAI has a circulating supply of 5.20M coins and a max supply of 10.00M QAI.

QuantixAI Stats

What is the market cap of QuantixAI?

The current market cap of QuantixAI is $367.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of QuantixAI?

Currently, 7.22K of QAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $510.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.64%.

What is the current price of QuantixAI?

The price of 1 QuantixAI currently costs $70.66.

How many QuantixAI are there?

The current circulating supply of QuantixAI is 5.20M. This is the total amount of QAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of QuantixAI?

QuantixAI (QAI) currently ranks 184 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 367.54M

-4.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#184

24H Volume

$ 510.44K

Circulating Supply

5,200,000

latest QuantixAI news