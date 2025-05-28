qanx

$0.0271

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live QANplatform price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $381.13K. The table above accurately updates our QANX price in real time. The price of QANX is down -0.20% since last hour, up 4.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $56.94M. QANX has a circulating supply of 1.70B coins and a max supply of 2.10B QANX.

QANplatform Stats

What is the market cap of QANplatform?

The current market cap of QANplatform is $46.10M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of QANplatform?

Currently, 14.05M of QANX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $381.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.13%.

What is the current price of QANplatform?

The price of 1 QANplatform currently costs $0.03.

How many QANplatform are there?

The current circulating supply of QANplatform is 1.70B. This is the total amount of QANX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of QANplatform?

QANplatform (QANX) currently ranks 771 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 46.10M

4.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#771

24H Volume

$ 381.13K

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

