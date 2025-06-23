qbit

$0.011

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Qubit price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $391.46K. The table above accurately updates our QBIT price in real time. The price of QBIT is down -4.97% since last hour, up 28.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.00M. QBIT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B QBIT.

Qubit Stats

What is the market cap of Qubit?

The current market cap of Qubit is $11.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qubit?

Currently, 35.59M of QBIT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $391.46K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 28.50%.

What is the current price of Qubit?

The price of 1 Qubit currently costs $0.01.

How many Qubit are there?

The current circulating supply of Qubit is 1.00B. This is the total amount of QBIT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Qubit?

Qubit (QBIT) currently ranks 1513 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.00M

28.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1513

24H Volume

$ 391.46K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

