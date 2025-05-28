qbx

The live QBX price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $237.06K. The table above accurately updates our QBX price in real time. The price of QBX is down -33.16% since last hour, up 31.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.00M. QBX has a circulating supply of 1.38B coins and a max supply of 1.38B QBX.

QBX Stats

What is the market cap of QBX?

The current market cap of QBX is $9.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of QBX?

Currently, 81.73M of QBX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $237.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.86%.

What is the current price of QBX?

The price of 1 QBX currently costs $0.003.

How many QBX are there?

The current circulating supply of QBX is 1.38B. This is the total amount of QBX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of QBX?

QBX (QBX) currently ranks 1547 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.40M

31.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1547

24H Volume

$ 237.06K

Circulating Supply

1,400,000,000

