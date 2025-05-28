qi

price

$0.00847

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

The live BENQI price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $27.08M. The table above accurately updates our QI price in real time. The price of QI is down -0.00% since last hour, down -7.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $60.95M. QI has a circulating supply of 4.08B coins and a max supply of 7.20B QI.

BENQI Stats

What is the market cap of BENQI?

The current market cap of BENQI is $34.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BENQI?

Currently, 3.20B of QI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $27.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.34%.

What is the current price of BENQI?

The price of 1 BENQI currently costs $0.008.

How many BENQI are there?

The current circulating supply of BENQI is 4.08B. This is the total amount of QI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BENQI?

BENQI (QI) currently ranks 580 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 34.58M

-7.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#580

24H Volume

$ 27.08M

Circulating Supply

4,100,000,000

