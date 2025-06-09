qka

$0.679

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.63

24h high

$0.71

The live Qkacoin price today is $0.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.70K. The table above accurately updates our QKA price in real time. The price of QKA is up 0.02% since last hour, down -3.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.52M. QKA has a circulating supply of 31.67M coins and a max supply of 31.67M QKA.

Qkacoin Stats

What is the market cap of Qkacoin?

The current market cap of Qkacoin is $21.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qkacoin?

Currently, 83.44K of QKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.70K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.94%.

What is the current price of Qkacoin?

The price of 1 Qkacoin currently costs $0.68.

How many Qkacoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Qkacoin is 31.67M. This is the total amount of QKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Qkacoin?

Qkacoin (QKA) currently ranks 1153 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 21.52M

-3.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#1153

24H Volume

$ 56.70K

Circulating Supply

32,000,000

