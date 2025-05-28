qnt

$117.25

$0

(0%)

24h low

$113.01

24h high

$119.51

VS
USD
BTC

The live Quant price today is $117.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63.44M. The table above accurately updates our QNT price in real time. The price of QNT is down -0.39% since last hour, down -1.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.71B. QNT has a circulating supply of 14.54M coins and a max supply of 14.61M QNT.

Quant Stats

What is the market cap of Quant?

The current market cap of Quant is $1.71B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Quant?

Currently, 541.07K of QNT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $63.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.13%.

What is the current price of Quant?

The price of 1 Quant currently costs $117.25.

How many Quant are there?

The current circulating supply of Quant is 14.54M. This is the total amount of QNT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Quant?

Quant (QNT) currently ranks 71 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.71B

-1.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#71

24H Volume

$ 63.44M

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

