Quantum Resistant LedgerQRL
Live Quantum Resistant Ledger price updates and the latest Quantum Resistant Ledger news.
The live Quantum Resistant Ledger price today is $0.50 with a 24-hour trading volume of $74.21K. The table above accurately updates our QRL price in real time. The price of QRL is down -2.40% since last hour, up 12.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.38M. QRL has a circulating supply of 78.39M coins and a max supply of 78.39M QRL.
What is Quantum Resistant Ledger?
Quantum Resistant Ledger Stats
What is the market cap of Quantum Resistant Ledger?
The current market cap of Quantum Resistant Ledger is $39.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Quantum Resistant Ledger?
Currently, 147.71K of QRL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $74.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.90%.
What is the current price of Quantum Resistant Ledger?
The price of 1 Quantum Resistant Ledger currently costs $0.50.
How many Quantum Resistant Ledger are there?
The current circulating supply of Quantum Resistant Ledger is 78.39M. This is the total amount of QRL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Quantum Resistant Ledger?
Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) currently ranks 793 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
