quasar

QuasarQUASAR

Live Quasar price updates and the latest Quasar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0104

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Quasar price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.55M. The table above accurately updates our QUASAR price in real time. The price of QUASAR is down -7.76% since last hour, down -7.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.40M. QUASAR has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B QUASAR.

Quasar Stats

What is the market cap of Quasar?

The current market cap of Quasar is $10.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Quasar?

Currently, 725.33M of QUASAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.25%.

What is the current price of Quasar?

The price of 1 Quasar currently costs $0.01.

How many Quasar are there?

The current circulating supply of Quasar is 1.00B. This is the total amount of QUASAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Quasar?

Quasar (QUASAR) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.76M

-7.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 7.55M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Quasar news