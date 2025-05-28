qubic

The live Qubic price today is $0.000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.19M. The table above accurately updates our QUBIC price in real time. The price of QUBIC is up 1.03% since last hour, up 1.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $223.25M. QUBIC has a circulating supply of 119.72T coins and a max supply of 145.91T QUBIC.

Qubic Stats

What is the market cap of Qubic?

The current market cap of Qubic is $182.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Qubic?

Currently, 2.09T of QUBIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.92%.

What is the current price of Qubic?

The price of 1 Qubic currently costs $0.000002.

How many Qubic are there?

The current circulating supply of Qubic is 119.72T. This is the total amount of QUBIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Qubic?

Qubic (QUBIC) currently ranks 336 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 182.24M

1.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#336

24H Volume

$ 3.19M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000,000,000

