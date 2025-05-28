quil

$0.0454

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.05

The live Wrapped QUIL price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $579.02K. The table above accurately updates our QUIL price in real time. The price of QUIL is up 0.93% since last hour, up 7.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.98M. QUIL has a circulating supply of 902.29M coins and a max supply of 902.29M QUIL.

Wrapped QUIL Stats

What is the market cap of Wrapped QUIL?

The current market cap of Wrapped QUIL is $40.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Wrapped QUIL?

Currently, 12.75M of QUIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $579.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.41%.

What is the current price of Wrapped QUIL?

The price of 1 Wrapped QUIL currently costs $0.05.

How many Wrapped QUIL are there?

The current circulating supply of Wrapped QUIL is 902.29M. This is the total amount of QUIL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Wrapped QUIL?

Wrapped QUIL (QUIL) currently ranks 814 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 40.97M

7.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#814

24H Volume

$ 579.02K

Circulating Supply

900,000,000

