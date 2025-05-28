QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1)QUSDT
Live QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) price updates and the latest QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) news.
price
sponsored by
$1
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.00
24h high
$1.00
The live QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.29K. The table above accurately updates our QUSDT price in real time. The price of QUSDT is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $100.00M. QUSDT has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M QUSDT.
QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) Stats
What is the market cap of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1)?
The current market cap of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) is $100.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1)?
Currently, 94.29K of QUSDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.29K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.
What is the current price of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1)?
The price of 1 QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) currently costs $1.00.
How many QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) are there?
The current circulating supply of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) is 100.00M. This is the total amount of QUSDT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1)?
QL1 Bridged USDT (QL1) (QUSDT) currently ranks 500 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 100.03M
-0.02 %
#500
$ 94.29K
100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/