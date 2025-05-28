radar

DappRadarRADAR

Live DappRadar price updates and the latest DappRadar news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0061

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live DappRadar price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.01M. The table above accurately updates our RADAR price in real time. The price of RADAR is up 1.29% since last hour, down -2.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.01M. RADAR has a circulating supply of 1.29B coins and a max supply of 10.00B RADAR.

DappRadar Stats

What is the market cap of DappRadar?

The current market cap of DappRadar is $8.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of DappRadar?

Currently, 492.68M of RADAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.01%.

What is the current price of DappRadar?

The price of 1 DappRadar currently costs $0.006.

How many DappRadar are there?

The current circulating supply of DappRadar is 1.29B. This is the total amount of RADAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of DappRadar?

DappRadar (RADAR) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.07M

-2.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 3.01M

Circulating Supply

1,300,000,000

latest DappRadar news