rai

ReployRAI

Live Reploy price updates and the latest Reploy news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$1

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.93

24h high

$1.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Reploy price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.98M. The table above accurately updates our RAI price in real time. The price of RAI is up 0.33% since last hour, up 2.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.00M. RAI has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 10.00M RAI.

Reploy Stats

What is the market cap of Reploy?

The current market cap of Reploy is $10.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Reploy?

Currently, 1.98M of RAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.98M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.63%.

What is the current price of Reploy?

The price of 1 Reploy currently costs $1.00.

How many Reploy are there?

The current circulating supply of Reploy is 10.00M. This is the total amount of RAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Reploy?

Reploy (RAI) currently ranks 1606 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.00M

2.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1606

24H Volume

$ 1.98M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

latest Reploy news