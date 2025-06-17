rasmr

The live rasmr price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.44M. The table above accurately updates our RASMR price in real time. The price of RASMR is up 18.35% since last hour, up 12.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.60M. RASMR has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B RASMR.

rasmr Stats

What is the market cap of rasmr?

The current market cap of rasmr is $7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of rasmr?

Currently, 452.26M of RASMR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.98%.

What is the current price of rasmr?

The price of 1 rasmr currently costs $0.008.

How many rasmr are there?

The current circulating supply of rasmr is 1.00B. This is the total amount of RASMR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of rasmr?

rasmr (RASMR) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

