Razor NetworkRAZOR
Live Razor Network price updates and the latest Razor Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00997
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live Razor Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $191.72K. The table above accurately updates our RAZOR price in real time. The price of RAZOR is down -7.03% since last hour, up 20.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.97M. RAZOR has a circulating supply of 561.19M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RAZOR.
Razor Network Stats
What is the market cap of Razor Network?
The current market cap of Razor Network is $6.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Razor Network?
Currently, 19.22M of RAZOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $191.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.52%.
What is the current price of Razor Network?
The price of 1 Razor Network currently costs $0.01.
How many Razor Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Razor Network is 561.19M. This is the total amount of RAZOR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Razor Network?
Razor Network (RAZOR) currently ranks 1694 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.30M
20.52 %
#1694
$ 191.72K
560,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/