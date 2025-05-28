razor

Razor NetworkRAZOR

Live Razor Network price updates and the latest Razor Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00997

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Razor Network price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $191.72K. The table above accurately updates our RAZOR price in real time. The price of RAZOR is down -7.03% since last hour, up 20.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.97M. RAZOR has a circulating supply of 561.19M coins and a max supply of 1.00B RAZOR.

Razor Network Stats

What is the market cap of Razor Network?

The current market cap of Razor Network is $6.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Razor Network?

Currently, 19.22M of RAZOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $191.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.52%.

What is the current price of Razor Network?

The price of 1 Razor Network currently costs $0.01.

How many Razor Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Razor Network is 561.19M. This is the total amount of RAZOR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Razor Network?

Razor Network (RAZOR) currently ranks 1694 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.30M

20.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1694

24H Volume

$ 191.72K

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

latest Razor Network news