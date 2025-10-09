RubicRBC
Live Rubic price updates and the latest Rubic news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0632
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.05
24h high
$0.08
The live Rubic price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.12M. The table above accurately updates our RBC price in real time. The price of RBC is down -1.75% since last hour, up 15.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.00M. RBC has a circulating supply of 189.69M coins and a max supply of 189.69M RBC.
about Rubic
What is Rubic?
Rubic Stats
What is the market cap of Rubic?
The current market cap of Rubic is $12.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Rubic?
Currently, 65.16M of RBC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.68%.
What is the current price of Rubic?
The price of 1 Rubic currently costs $0.06.
How many Rubic are there?
The current circulating supply of Rubic is 189.69M. This is the total amount of RBC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Rubic?
Rubic (RBC) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 12.29M
15.68 %
#1743
$ 4.12M
190,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.