Rubic is a multichain DeFi ecosystem, which features cross-chain, P2P, and instant swaps across multiple blockchains, aiming to deliver a complete ONE-STOP decentralized platform. Wrapped $RBC token — BRBC was created to allow users to trade in the BSC network. This will provide decreased overall fees and increase the opportunity for more users to use Rubic’s token. BRBC will not increase the total supply of tokens, supply will be shared between RBC and BRBC. For the moment, Rubic supports trades on Ethereum, Polygon(ex Matic), and Binance Smart Chain networks.