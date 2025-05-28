Aevo is a suite of DeFi protocols that help users access crypto strucuted products. By combining derivatives, lending, as well as an onchain options and perp exchange, Aevo aims to be the one-stop solution for users who want to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile. Their largest structured product is DeFi Options Vaults (DOVs), which gives users access to covered call selling and cash-secured put selling strategies.

In Q3 2023, Ribbon Finance merged its branding under the Aevo name. An overhaul of the RBN token to the AEVO token is expected to take place in H2 2023, with users being able to swap the tokens at a 1:1 rate.