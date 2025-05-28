rdac

RedactedRDAC

Live Redacted price updates and the latest Redacted news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0198

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Redacted price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.65M. The table above accurately updates our RDAC price in real time. The price of RDAC is up 0.14% since last hour, down -9.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.77M. RDAC has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B RDAC.

Redacted Stats

What is the market cap of Redacted?

The current market cap of Redacted is $19.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Redacted?

Currently, 1.30B of RDAC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $25.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.08%.

What is the current price of Redacted?

The price of 1 Redacted currently costs $0.02.

How many Redacted are there?

The current circulating supply of Redacted is 1.00B. This is the total amount of RDAC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Redacted?

Redacted (RDAC) currently ranks 1222 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.77M

-9.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#1222

24H Volume

$ 25.65M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Redacted news